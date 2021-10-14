Q2 Billings area weather: A balance between falling leaves and rising temperatures

BILLINGS — Snow ends and winds gradually decrease across Eastern Montana Wednesday evening as the storm system exits.

Light mountain snow has developed in southwest and south central Montana from Butte to the Beartooth foothills.

The air stays drier in the lower elevations thanks in part to increasing winds down the east mountain slopes around Livingston, Big Timber, Harlowton and the usually wind prone areas.

Fog is possible east of Billings thanks to the recent rain and snow.

The overall trend is dry with a gradual warm up each day through Sunday.

Billings forecast:

Wednesday night... Increasing clouds, with a low around 30. Westerly wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday... Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Thursday Night... Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Friday... Sunny, with a high near 53. Westerly wind 10 to 20 mph.

Friday Night... Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Westerly wind 10 to 20 mph.

Saturday... Sunny, with a high near 61.