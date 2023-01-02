Q2 Billings Area Weather: 2023 starts with a weather timeout

BILLINGS — Mountain snow and some areas of fog through Monday morning. Then, a quiet weather pattern with seasonal temperatures through midweek.

Periods of light snow will continue along the Montana/Wyoming border, through Monday morning. The heaviest accumulations of 3 to 8 inches will be over the Bighorn Mountains.

Patchy fog is possible from Forsyth to Miles City to Baker Monday morning. Clouds will decrease over much of the area through the afternoon.

Most of the week will stay close to seasonal temperatures with highs in the 20s and 30s and lows in the teens low 20s in the lower elevations until Friday. Then highs will reach the 40s in some places.

Conditions are generally dry in the lower elevations until a chance of showers arrives with Friday's warm up. That could mean mountain snow and scattered rain or snow showers elsewhere.