Q2 Billings Area Weather: 20 to over 30 degrees cooler Monday afternoon region wide

BILLINGS — After record setting temperatures on Sunday afternoon, expect a big tumble in the readings for Monday. But wind will continue to keep fire risk elevated.

Billings reached a high of 94 Sunday afternoon, beating the old record of 89 set back in 1989.

Sheridan, Wyoming got all the way up to 98, beating the old record by 7° reached the same year.

Livingston reached a high of 92, topping the old record of 89 set back in 1967.

And Miles City was all the way up to 100°, not only setting a record for September 29th, but also the latest in the season 100° reading since records started in 1937.

The wind kicking up region wide is a clear indication of colder air starting to move in. Under a northwesterly flow, morning temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, and afternoon highs Monday in the 50s and 60s despite plenty of sunshine.

That wind will remain brisk in the easternmost parts of Montana, keeping the risk of grass fires elevated. Use care.

The rest of the week looks dry high temperatures fluctuating between the 60s and 70s for the highs, and overnight temperatures mainly in the 30s and 40s with a few low 50s mainly around Billings.