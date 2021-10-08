Q2 Billings Area Weather: 1-2 punch of cooler and wetter weather

BILLINGS — Evening showers Thursday will become more widespread and heavier by Friday afternoon and evening. Showers will taper off Saturday afternoon and evening lingering in the eastern plains of Montana.

Highs temperatures in eastern Montana and northern Wyoming will stay mainly in the 60s through the weekend, with most lows in the 40s.

Sunday looks sunny and quiet.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week will be colder with lows 25 to 35 and afternoon temperatures are held to mostly the 40s.

Rain showers will be widespread and could be heavier at times. Wet mountain snow is expected. Areas of snow or rain/snow mix are possible.

Billings forecast:

Thursday night... A chance of evening showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday... A chance of showers increasing through the day. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Northerly wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night... Showers. Low around 48. Easterly wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday... Showers likely, especially in the morning. Decreasing clouds with a high near 61. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

