Q2 Billings Area Weather: 1-2-3 punch of possible rain gets stronger each time

BILLINGS — A building upper ridge combined with some wind nearer the mountains aids in a Tuesday warm up. Highs will reach the 60s to low 70s.

The exceptions will be in eastern Montana / Wyoming / and the Dakotas in areas that still have a lot of the weekend snow on the ground. These area will stay in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Later Wednesday, showers and even a few rumbles of thunder are expected with a few pockets of heavier rain. Temperatures will peak in the mid-50s to mid-60s Wednesday and Thursday.

A more vigorous weather system reaches us Thursday night through Saturday bringing a very good chance of widespread rain and mountain snow. More snow in southeast Montana by late Friday and Saturday is possible. Details are fuzzy at this point.