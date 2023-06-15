Q2 Billings Area Forecast: Warmer Friday through Sunday then Becoming Cooler and Unsettled Early Next Week

BILLINGS — High temperatures will warm each day Friday through Sunday climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s on Father's Day.

A weak disturbance will move across the state on Saturday which may trigger and isolated shower or thunderstorm over mainly the mountains, but these will drift east off the mountains once they form. Most of the area should remain dry on Saturday.

Most of the day Sunday will be nice with a mix of sun and clouds and warmer temperatures. However, an upper level disturbance moving into the Pacific Northwest on Saturday will push a cold front through most of state late Sunday and into Monday. This will bring an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms late Sunday and especially into Monday and Tuesday.

The flow aloft will remain from the southwest which will continue to reinforce the cooler weather, cloudiness and chance for showers and thunderstorms through at least midweek. High temperatures will be limited to the 60s both Tuesday and Wednesday.