Q2 Billings Area Forecast: Warm days and smoke make comebacks

BILLINGS — Temperatures build Wednesday and peak on Thursday. The highs pressure ridge responsible for the warm up also brings more smoke with it.

Highs Wednesday in eastern Montana and northern Wyoming will be mainly in the 80s with a few low 90s. More 90+ degree temperatures by Thursday afternoon push Billings and other locations close to record daily highs September 9.

Wildfire smoke is drawn back into the area. Risk of new fires also increases with the heat, low humidity and some wind by Friday when a cold front will bring a chance of rain.

Best chance of showers is Friday night through Saturday morning.

Billings forecast:

Tuesday night... Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday... Widespread haze by afternoon. Sunny, with a high near 89. North northwest wind around 7 mph becoming south in the morning.

Wednesday Night... Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light east wind.

Thursday... Sunny and hot, with a high near 93. West southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night... Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the evening.

Friday... An increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny early, with a high near 88.

