Q2 Billings Area Forecast: The heat begins

BILLINGS — After a couple of days of above average temperatures, we take it seriously the daytime highs starting Wednesday.

As an upper Ridge builds in from the West Coast, will see temperatures start in the 50s and end up in the 80s across most of Eastern Montana northern Wyoming Wednesday afternoon. Expect a few clouds around, and a slight risk of high elevation storms.

The hottest days are still looking like Thursday and Friday, with lows in the 50s to 60s and highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s Thursday and well into the 90s Friday afternoon. Record high temperatures will be challenged Wednesday through Saturday.

A cold front Friday will bring a few isolated storms that could produce gusty winds and small hail. Despite the front, Saturday remains very warm with highs in the mid-80s to low 90s around the area.

Billings forecast:

Tuesday night… Gradual clearing with a low around 55.

Wednesday… Sunny to mostly sunny and very warm with a high close to 88. A light southerly breeze.

Thursday and Friday… Sunny and hot both days with highs in the mid-90s Thursday and upper 90s are possible Friday. By Friday evening, a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm.