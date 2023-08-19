Q2 Billings Area Forecast: Showers Tonight; Cloudy, Cool and Dry Sunday Then Sunshine and Warmer Monday

BILLINGS — Showers and thunderstorms will move across the area this evening before exiting the state by sunrise Sunday. Most of the area will be dry, cloudy and cool on Sunday with high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Skies will clear overnight Sunday, giving way to partly cloudy skies Monday with much warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Mostly sunny skies and much warmer temperatures will prevail through Saturday with high temperatures well into the 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.