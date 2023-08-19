Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Forecast: Showers Tonight; Cloudy, Cool and Dry Sunday Then Sunshine and Warmer Monday

7-day Forecast Saturday, August 19th
Scripps
7-day Forecast Saturday, August 19th
7-day Forecast Saturday, August 19th
Posted at 3:31 PM, Aug 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-19 17:31:10-04

BILLINGS — Showers and thunderstorms will move across the area this evening before exiting the state by sunrise Sunday. Most of the area will be dry, cloudy and cool on Sunday with high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Skies will clear overnight Sunday, giving way to partly cloudy skies Monday with much warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Mostly sunny skies and much warmer temperatures will prevail through Saturday with high temperatures well into the 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather

Download the Q2 Weather app here!