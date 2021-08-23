Q2 Billings Area Forecast: Cold front "squeegees" smoke and warmer air out

BILLINGS — A cold front sinks from the northwest to southeast corners of our area overnight. While it pushes the wildfire smoke closer to the surface away, it also pushes out Monday's warmer air.

Expect winds to gusts through the evening around the front, leaving us partly to mostly clear by morning. Most of Southern Montana and Northern Wyoming will start Tuesday in the 50s with 40-something temperatures closer to the higher terrain.

Despite a sunny to mostly sunny Tuesday afternoon, most high temperatures will land in the upper 60s to mid-70s. That is 10 to 20 degrees cooler than Monday, depending on location.

Highs will be mainly in the 70s Wednesday through Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Thursday holds the best chance of rain. Lows stay mainly in the 50s.

Billings forecast:

Monday night... periods of wind through the evening. Partly to mostly clear by morning with the low close to 52.

Tuesday,,, Mainly sunny and dry. Much cooler with a high of about 73.

Wednesday and Thursday.... lows in the 50s and highs 75 to 80. Scattered showers and thunderstorms peaking Thursday.