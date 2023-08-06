Q2 Billings Area Forecast: Cloudy and Cool Through Tuesday Then Warmer and Drier Wednesday through the Weekend

BILLINGS — The weak weather disturbance that has been lingering across Montana over the weekend producing showers and thunderstorms will move out of the area by midday Monday.

Another weak disturbance will approach the state by late Monday and slide across Wyoming Tuesday bringing a threat for showers and thunderstorms primarily over the mountains of southern Montana and northern Wyoming.

Cloudy and cool conditions will continue across southern Montana through Tuesday before warmer, drier weather moves into the region Wednesday and continue through the weekend.

Another weak weather disturbance will move across southern Canada Wednesday, which may trigger a few isolated showers or thunderstorms but most of the region looks to remain dry with this fast moving system.

The period Thursday through Sunday looks warm and dry with high temperatures each day into the 80s regionwide.