Q2 Billings Area Forecast: Another smoky warm day before a change

BILLINGS — When it came to smoke and heat Thursday, it was the smoke that won out. The haze helped to hold back temperatures from approaching record highs in many locations, but also lowered air quality especially in western and central Montana.

A few isolated storms will develop in the mountain foothills through Thursday evening and become more numerous Friday evening through Saturday morning.

Friday will start with temperatures in the 50s and a few low 60s then reach mainly the 80s and some low 90s Friday afternoon ahead of a disturbance. That wave will bring some rain to areas mainly to the west and north of Billings, but a few showers and storms are possible over the eastern plains as well.

Cooler and slightly more unsettled weather will follow through the weekend and continue into the middle of next week. Highs will stay in the 70s to low 80s.

Billings forecast:

Thursday night... A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, otherwise winds are light a variable. Areas of smoke. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Friday... Areas of smoke. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Southwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph becoming easterly in the afternoon.

Friday Night... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northerly wind 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.