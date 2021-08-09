Q2 Billings Area Forecast: A bad wildfire situation could get worse

BILLINGS — After a break from the Monday and and expected cool morning on Tuesday, highs return to the 80s and some low 90s Tuesday afternoon.

With humidity numbers expected in the teens Tuesday afternoon and winds picking upt to 15 to 25 mph over a widespread area, the risk of wildfires starting and spreading increases.

Wednesday is even warmer but with less wind. the fire concerns ease a bit. Thursday is cooler with highs mainly in the 80s before the heat returns for the weekend.

Billings forecast;

Monday night... Patchy smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the evening.

Tuesday... Widespread haze Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. West southwest wind 15to 25 mph.