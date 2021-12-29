Q2 Billings Are Weather: Warmer briefly to start the new year

BILLINGS — It will be bitterly across much of the area during the day on Wednesday with highs mainly in the single digits and teens in higher elevations. Expect wind chill values of 15 to 30 below starting overnight and persisting Wednesday afternoon.

A one-two punch will bring light snow from Billings westward during the evening and overnight with another round of mainly light snow Wednesday.

Thursday looks like a slightly warmer but windier day, especially closer to the mountains. Reduced visibility due to blowing snow could be an issue. many of the highs will be int he teen to low 20s.

Temperatures back off to the single digits above/below zero Friday with scattered light snow showers continuing. By Friday evening, a high builds in through the weekend and into the start of next week. This will push temperatures upward to the 20s and 30s in the afternoons. Windy periods still make it feel colder.

