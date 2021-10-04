Q2 Billings Are Weather: Temperatures peak then drop sharply

BILLINGS — Hot and dry weather will continue through Tuesday pushing much of the area close to record high temperatures. Expect breezy westerly winds and very dry air nudging us close to critical fire conditions.

Wednesday will see more clouds and the beginning of a downturn in temperatures.

A change in the weather pattern is coming...with cooler temps and higher humidity for the latter half of the week, and a good chance of showers from late Thursday through Saturday morning.

Temperatures drop mainly to the 60s for highs over the weekend and by the middle of next week, highs could be in the 40s with the lows around freezing.

Billings forecast:

Monday night... Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday... Sunny, with a high near 86. Westerly wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southerly in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night:... Increasing clouds, with a low around 55. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Wednesday... Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

