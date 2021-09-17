Q2 Billings Are Weather: Lots of changes through the weekend

BILLINGS — After the coolest morning so far this season on Friday, we rebound to close to record highs by Saturday afternoon. But that transition comes with wind and critical wildfire conditions. Most of the area will be under a Red Flag Warning for fire risk through Saturday evening.

After starting Saturday mainly the 50s, highs punch up to the upper 80s to mid-90s with sunshine in the afternoon. Winds increase with gusts of 35 to 50 mph expected especially in the mountain foothills west of Billings.

Sunday is much cooler with most of the highs in the 60s. 70s are expected closer to the Dakotas and in some of northern Wyoming. A deep low pressure trough will bring rain showers and snow above 7000 feet starting Sunday afternoon through Monday.

Billings forecast:

Friday night... Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the evening.

Saturday... Sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night... Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 19 to 24 mph becoming south southeast 8 to 13 mph after midnight.

Sunday... Showers likely in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.