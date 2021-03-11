Q2 Billings Area Weather: Listen very carefully because it is a quiet weather pattern

BILLINGS — As a major winter storm forms in the Rocky Mountain West, our region is in for a warm and dry weekend.

Temperatures will edge up to mainly the upper 40s to mid 50s each afternoon Friday through Monday. Expect sunny to mostly sunny afternoons with light winds.

Overnight temperatures will remain cool with a clear sky and dry air dropping mainly to the 20s and a few low 30s. Conditions remain generally dry except for a few mountain showers.

One of the strongest winter storms in memory will impact southern Wyoming, Utah and Colorado. The mountains could pick up 2 to 4 feet of snow with 1 to 2 feet of snow possible from Cheyenne, Wyoming southward to around Colorado Springs, including Denver.

Travel in that area will be greatly impacted with the interstates likely closed sometime Saturday or Sunday.

A disturbance moving through our region Monday through Tuesday will bring a slight downturn the temperatures and a few rain and snow showers.

Billings forecast:

Thursday night… Clear to mostly clear with a low close to 27.

Friday… Sunny to mostly sunny with a high of about 54. Winds variable and less than 10 mph.

Saturday and Sunday… Continued clear to mostly clear with highs in the mid 50s and the lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

