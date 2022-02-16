Q2 Billings Area Weather: Forecast smorgasbord has something for everyone

BILLINGS — After our first wave of snow Tuesday, another is set to drop through Wednesday.

Light snow will develop overnight west of Billings and spread to the east early Wednesday. Harlowton to Big Timber and Nye westward have the best chance of getting several inches of snow, but a band of snow from Roundup to Billings to Sheridan is possible.

Other locations should plan on getting an inch or less. Wednesday will be colder with highs in the 20s to low 30s, so there is a better chance snow will stick and not melt as much as Tuesday. With with slick roads and sidewalks possible along with poor visibility at times be aware of travel concerns.

Snow ends later in the day Wednesday. And upper ridge build back in, and combined with increasing winds near the mountains, temperatures warm again. Gusts of 45 to 55 mph are possible Thursday afternoon in the wind-prone areas.

Early indications are that a sharp transition in the weather brings cold and snow into early next week. Check back for updates.