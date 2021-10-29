Q2 Billings Are Weather: For trick-or-treat, the trick might be staying warm in that costume

BILLINGS — High temperatures today will generally be in the 60s, with a few locations reaching the lower 70s east of Billings.

Gusty winds around Livingston and Nye will gradually decrease through Friday but gusts could reach over 50 mph.

A cold front will move through the Billings area around midnight bringing a chance of rain/snow showers and some mountain snow through Saturday morning. Temperatures will be warmest in the morning and holding steady or dropping with the mid30s to mid-40s through the afternoon.

An extended period of highs in the 40s and lows in the teens to 20s will last from the weekend through the middle of next week.

Billings forecast:

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 10 to 20mph.

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low around 38. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.

Saturday: A 30% chance of rain and snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Northerly wind 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. East northeast wind around 5-10 mph.