Q2 Bilings Area Weather: The coldest is still to come

BILLINGS — Patchy blowing snow remains especially east of Billings, and increasing chances for snow is developing overnight for Billings to the west. It will be very cold with lows mainly in

the teens below zero and wind chills in the eastern plains will approach 40 below

zero.

Periods of light snow will continue Wednesday morning especially from Billings to the west and south, ending in the afternoon. Expect mmost areas to see an inch or less.

Expect single digit highs near the mountains Wednesday; subzero cold all day around Billings and the surrounding counties; and teens below zero closer to the Dakotas. Wednesday night will be very cold with lows in the -20s north and east of Billings.

A warm front on Thursday bringing increasing chances for a few inches of news snow

from W to E across the area. Winds will increase along the foothills, leading to more blowing snow. Highs will range from the 30s where the wind is blowing closer to the mountains to the single digits above zero near the Montana / Dakota line.

Warmer and drier with highs in the 30s to low 40s Sunday and beyond.