Q2 Bilings Area Weather: Labor Day weekend forecast

BILLINGS — Isolated strong storms could pop up through Friday evening producing heavy rain, hail and gusty winds. These storms will favor eastern Montana and the Dakotas.

With a clearing and cool overnight, patches of fog are expected early Saturday in areas that received rainfall Friday. Lows will be mainly in the 40s.

Saturday afternoon highs will reach typical early September readings in the upper 70s to low 80s. Expect a sunny but somewhat hazy day.

Thicker smoke and warmer temperatures move in for Sunday and Labor Day with highs in the 80 to low 90s and lows in the 50s. Breezy conditions with the warm and dry pattern heightens fire concerns.

Billings forecast:

Friday night...Isolated storms end with a clearing sky. Low of about 49. Light wind.

Saturday... Mainly sunny with some haze. Near 81 for a high.

Sunday and Labor Day... Upper 80s to low 90s for highs. Mostly sunny and a bit breezy both days.

