Here comes the sun, doo-doo-doo-doo, here comes the sun, until those clouds push in, it's alright

BILLINGS — Another hot day to end the fair with temperatures in the 80s and 90s.

Periods of monsoonal moisture are pushing into the area but best chances to see some of this precipitation are sticking to the higher elevations in the mountains and the western foothill locations.

Chances of showers and thunderstorms will increase as we head through the week for the lower elevations and east into the eastern plains.

Make sure to have a way to receive and severe weather alerts.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Clear skies with a low near 62°F

Tomorrow... Sunny with some clouds. High near 95°F

Tomorrow night... Mixture of sun and clouds. Low near 65°F