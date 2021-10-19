Chilly Wednesday morning but short-sleeves by Friday

BILLINGS — With a weather system that brought mountain snow and rain showers to Wyoming exiting Tuesday night, expect some overnight clearing. Wednesday starts chilly with lows in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

Those chilly temperatures combined with rising humidity and a light wind create the potential for fog and frost early Wednesday. This could hold up an afternoon warm up.

Highs are on track to reach mainly the 50s Wednesday, low 60s Thursday and mid-to-upper 60s to low 70s Friday.

Billings forecast:

Tuesday night: Patchy fog and mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 36. Easterly wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Wednesday: Patchy fog early. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 40. Variable wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. West southwest wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.