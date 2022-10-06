Billings Area Weather: Weekend weather is one thing, next week is another

BILLINGS — Mornings stay chilly, especially Friday and Saturday. But afternoons are mild and nice through Monday. Then changes are ahead, but details are unclear.

A chance for fog will persist in the mountain foothills of south-central Montana from after sunset Thursday evening through Friday morning expanding overnight.

Thursday's cooler air will bring about eastern Montana`s first shot at a freeze along with some frost. The best chances will be in areas closer to the Dakotas and across northern Montana.

The overall outlook for the weekend is cool mornings and comfortable afternoons with temperatures peaking mainly in the 70s Monday.

While there is a lot of uncertainty in the extended forecast, the current trend is for a dip in the temperatures with showers Tuesday, then rebounding to drier and warmer conditions. But please note, this may change.