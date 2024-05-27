Severe storm threat continues in US after at least 20 killed across multiple states

People across several states are assessing the damage left behind by a massive storm system over the weekend.

At least 20 people have been killed and hundreds have been injured across the central part of the country.

Some of the most severe weather hit Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. There were seven deaths reported in Cook County, Texas, near the Oklahoma border, including two children, ages 5 and 2.

More than 200 homes and structures were destroyed in the Lone Star State. Eight people died in Arkansas.

A tornado in Cook County, Texas, Saturday left behind widespread destruction, with homes completely obliterated. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott added several more counties to an April disaster declaration, which was also the result of severe storms and flooding.

The aftermath was just as bad in Oklahoma, where downed trees ripped through homes and tore off rooftops.

John Feary, city manager of Claremore, Oklahoma, said he’s working on a plan to get the city back up and running.

“We have got crews all over town working diligently to clear roads, clear trees, but we’re kind of hitting a small pause on that so we can get into the areas that we know were hit the worst,” Feary said. “We do have significant damage. We have total loss structures.”

In Arkansas, tornadoes left a trail of destruction behind, including scattered debris, mangled trees and damaged businesses.

Storms are also causing disruptions for people traveling by air on the busy Memorial Day holiday. So far, there have been more than 500 flight delays and 47 cancellations into or out of the U.S.

Forecasters say the storm system will continue to pose a threat on Memorial Day, with warnings for Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee. It is also expected to move into North Carolina and Virginia.