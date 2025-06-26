Heat wave continues to grip Midwest, Mid-Atlantic as 68 million face warnings

A massive heat wave that has gripped the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic this week continued on Thursday, with 68 million Americans under a heat advisory or high heat warning.

The National Weather Service issued high heat warnings for sections of the Ohio Valley on Thursday as temperatures were expected to reach the mid-90s, while the heat index exceeded 100 degrees.

For many, Thursday marks the fifth consecutive day of dangerous heat.

"The Ohio Valley is still expected to experience the most prolonged and notable effects from this heat wave," the National Weather Service said early Thursday. The duration of this heat remains dangerous to anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration as heat-related illnesses increase significantly during extreme longer duration heat. Continue to limit outdoor time, stay hydrated, and take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke."

There are indications that extreme heat will subside. Forecasters say the Mid-Atlantic will start seeing temperatures subside late Thursday, with the Midwest cooling slightly on Friday.

Although heat indices may no longer be considered dangerous in these regions, above-normal temperatures are expected to persist into next week.

NOAA's 6-10 day forecast, which includes the July 4 holiday, is predicting above-average highs for the Mid-Atlantic, Gulf Coast, and upper Ohio Valley. The Pacific Northwest is also expected to have well above-average temperatures late next week.

The Central Plains are expected to have near-normal temperatures next week, and it might actually be cooler than average for parts of Arizona and New Mexico.

