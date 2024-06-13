Florida flooding prompts state of emergency as torrential rains swamp the region

As torrential rainfall continues to batter parts of the Southern United States, a state of emergency has been declared in Florida after dangerous flooding prompted rescue efforts, snarled traffic, and grounded more than 250 flights.

Residents in the southern part of the state were urged to stay inside and off the roads Wednesday as places like Collier, Broward and Miami-Dade counties were drenched by more than four inches of rain per hour. Emergency response crews said they had to carry out more than 40 high water rescues as dozens of cars were found stranded in high floodwaters.

An EF1 tornado was confirmed Wednesday just north of West Palm Beach on Florida's Atlantic Coast, toppling power lines, trees, and causing some damage to buildings. Several water spouts were also reported in the area.

Scripps News Meteorologist Julie Martin said all of south Florida remains under a flood watch until at least Friday night as more storms are forecast in the coming days that could drop an additional 4 to 8 inches of rain before the system moves out into the Atlantic Ocean. Meanwhile, another system is currently brewing in the Gulf of Mexico that could pose another threat to parts of Florida over the next week.

National Weather Service forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center said there is an 85% chance of an above-average 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, compared to a 5% chance that it will be below normal. If the forecast holds true, 2024 could be one of the busiest Atlantic hurricane seasons ever.