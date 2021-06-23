Watch The ‘Friends’ Cast Sing Carpool Karaoke With James Corden

The much-anticipated “Friends” reunion is over, but the celebrations continue. On June 16, footage of the cast appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” It was filmed during the reunion, and showed Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry being driven around by Corden in a long golf cart.

At the start of the clip, it’s just Corden in the cart.

“I’m here at Warner Brothers studios on my way to the iconic Stage 24,” the TV host says before he’s interrupted by Cox and Kudrow asking for a ride. They hop on.

“We’re just really late,” Cox says.

Aniston and LeBlanc are next to flag him down, followed by Schwimmer and Perry.

“Yeah, jump in, I guess,” Corden says.

With the entire cast in the cart, what else could they do but create a special version of carpool karaoke? And naturally, the group sings the show’s famous theme song, The Rembrandts’ “I’ll Be There For You.”

The ride wasn’t without drama. Moments after their collective rendition of the theme song, Corden didn’t adequately brake the cart while parking, and it quickly started rolling backward.

“Honestly, just nearly killed the cast of ‘Friends,'” Corden joked, while Aniston quipped, “I really did think we might perish for a second.”

All in one piece, they gathered in Central Perk, just like the good old days, to talk about the televised reunion. They also played a game, in which Kudrow was named as the most likely to break character during a scene and Aniston as the person who lifted the most wardrobe from set.

LeBlanc also revealed how emotional it was to return to the soundstage where all 10 seasons of the show were filmed.

“We spent a lot of time in these sets, had a lot of laughs,” he said. “Some of it made it on the camera, but the funniest stuff that happened between us that never made it to TV, those are like the memories we keep talking about. … America never — or the whole world — never saw some of that stuff. The six of us, these five people right here mean the world to me.”

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” shared the clip on YouTube, so you can watch the whole thing here:

Have you watched the “Friends” reunion yet?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.