Scripps News viewers weigh in on our coverage of abortion and reproductive rights

Each week, we take time to respond to calls made to our toll-free Scripps News Viewer Hotline.

We've recently heard from several of you about our coverage of topics like abortion and reproductive rights. And some of you tell us this just isn't an issue that's front of mind for you.

Anonymous caller:

"Yeah, my stance on the abortion thing is that I don't believe it's that big an issue with the majority of Americans."

Bringing you news and quality information that matters to you is important to us. A recent poll from the health policy research firm KFF found more than half of Americans consider abortion "very important" to their vote in the 2024 elections, and another 12% consider the topic the single most important issue.

As we've previously reported, laws and rulings on abortion can also have impacts beyond that issue.

Scripps News strives to always provide the facts of a story without the opinion or spin. But some of you told us our coverage isn't representing all the relevant perspectives.

Dennis:

"I'm calling to ask if you are showing both sides of the abortion issue. All I've seen is one side. So far, it seems very biased to me. If that's not true, please let me know."

Don from North Carolina:

"I'm sitting here watching your show. You had a lady on there that was pro-abortion and she was, you know, allowed to say whatever she wanted to. ...Where in the hell is the chance for anybody for a rebuttal?"

We always aim to foster comprehensive exploration of as many relevant perspectives as possible. That means we bring you real people in real conversation.

Like this one, Scripps News Correspondent Adi Guajardo recently led a panel to discuss abortion rights in Arizona.

When a conversation like this isn't in the cards, we still strive to bring you the perspectives of experts and stakeholders on all sides, even if it means presenting them at different times across our programming. But we promise to keep bringing you multiple perspectives on all the topics that matter to you today and every day.

