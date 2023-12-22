US likely to vote in favor of suspension of fighting in Gaza

The United Nations Security Council is expected to vote on a resolution on Friday calling for a suspension of fighting in Gaza.

The United States, which has veto power on the Security Council, had been balking at the wording of the resolution. But U.S. Ambassador to the U.N Linda Thomas-Greenfield now says that has all been worked out, meaning the U.S. could lift its veto of the resolution.

She called the resolution "very strong" and added it has not been watered down.

"We have worked hard and diligently over the course of the past week with the Emiratis, with Egypt, to come up with a resolution that we can support," she said. "It is a resolution that will bring humanitarian assistance to those who need it, it will support the priority that Egypt has, ensuring that we put a mechanism on the ground that will support humanitarian assistance."

Thomas-Greenfield noted that U.S. support for the resolution is contingent on no additional changes being made to the draft resolution

The U.S. has argued in previous sessions that any resolution must condemn Hamas for attacking Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, when 1,200 people died. The group took over 200 people from Israel hostage.

The resolution is also expected to call for ramping up aid to civilians in Gaza.

The U.S. is among 15 members on the Security Council, and among five that have veto power on the council.

The vote comes 10 days after the United Nations General Assembly voted for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire." The resolution passed with 153 nations voting in favor. The United States was among 10 nations that voted against the resolution.

The U.N. reports that there have been at least 20,000 deaths in Gaza since the start of hostilities.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon is now issuing a strong warning to the Houthi rebels in Yemen, who are threatening ships in the Red Sea. The Pentagon said their attacks are not just against one country but against the international community, and they'll pay a price if they continue.

In recent weeks, drones and missiles fired by Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen have targeted Israeli-linked ships in that area. The Pentagon announced the creation of a new force to protect shipping using forces from multiple nations.

