Verizon outage disrupts service in major US cities

A Verizon outage is impacting customers in major cities across the U.S.

Users in places like New York, Philadelphia and Miami report that they cannot make or receive calls and texts.

Verizon said it's aware of the issue and is working to fix it.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | AWS outage was a 'wake-up call' for businesses: What users can learn from the chaos

"We are aware of an issue impacting wireless voice and data services for some customers," the company said in a statement on X. "Our engineers are engaged and are working to identify and solve the issue quickly. We understand how important reliable connectivity is and apologize for the inconvenience."

According to DownDetector, which tracks outages, reports of problems started coming in just before 10 a.m. and have continued.

Some customers reported seeing their phones switch to “SOS” mode. That typically indicates the device cannot connect to its carrier’s network but may still be able to place emergency calls.