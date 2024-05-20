Ship that destroyed Baltimore bridge is being moved from crash site

The cargo ship that destroyed the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore has been refloated and is slowly being moved back to the port.

The refloat process for the Dali began midday Sunday, before plans to move it from the crash site on Monday could commence.

Five tugboats are now escorting the 100,000-ton ship 2.5 miles to the local marine terminal.

The entire refloat and transit process is expected to take 21 hours or longer, authorities say.

Once it’s docked, officials plan to unload the ship containers and complete short-term repairs.

But freeing the ship does not mean freeing its crew members.

Crew members have been stuck aboard the Dali since it collided with the Baltimore bridge on March 26. That’s because of maritime regulations that require a cargo ship of this nature to have a crew aboard at all times. There are also issues with the crew's visas.

The ship’s collision with the Francis Scott Key Bridge two months ago led to the complete collapse of the structure, sending it plummeting into the water below. Six roadway crew members working on the bridge plunged to their deaths in the incident.

Removal of debris from the waterway began shortly after the crash, which also helped recover the bodies of the construction workers. The ship, however, has remained in place until now.