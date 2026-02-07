Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nancy Guthrie search update: President Trump says there are 'very strong clues' in case

Trump spoke to reporters on Air Force One Friday, saying he's heard encouraging news on the case.
NBC via CNN Newsource
Savannah Guthrie pictured with her mother, Nancy.
President Donald Trump claims he's heard encouraging news in the search for Nancy Guthrie.

Talking to reporters on Air Force One Friday, Trump said he believes a "solution" could be possible soon.

"I think we're doing very well on that regard. You're probably surprised to hear that. I think we're doing very well, very well, meaning we have some clues, I think that are very strong, and I think we could have some answers coming up fairly soon," Trump said.

The statement came as authorities ended day six of the search for the mother of TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

While there have been no leads on a suspect, the Pima County Sheriff's Office was seen towing a car from Nancy Guthrie's residence Friday night.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Office said Friday it is investigating the legitimacy of a new message related to the disappearance of Guthrie.

Authorities did not disclose the contents of the latest message. Media outlets, including KGUN, previously received a ransom note demanding several million dollars in Bitcoin. The note set a payment deadline of Thursday, followed by a second deadline of Monday, and threatened to kill Nancy Guthrie if the money was not received.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 dollar reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction.

This article was written by JJ McKinney for the Scripps News Group in Tucson.

