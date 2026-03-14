Trump asks allies to deploy warships as Iran vows to block oil flow

President Donald Trump said Saturday that other nations will send ships to help keep the Strait of Hormuz open amid fears that Iran may restrict the flow of oil and other goods through the vital waterway.

Nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has vowed to close the strait as the U.S. and Israel continue their bombing campaign against the country.

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In the weeks since the U.S. and Israel began their war with Iran, oil prices have surged. A barrel of oil averaged around $65 last month before the strikes began. This week, prices climbed to more than $110, before settling at $97 on Saturday.

The price spike has pushed U.S. gas prices up 70 cents per gallon over the past month, according to AAA.

Trump suggested that nations affected by Iran’s actions will join the U.S. in efforts to protect shipping through the strait.

“Many Countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe,” Trump said on Saturday. “We have already destroyed 100% of Iran’s Military capability, but it’s easy for them to send a drone or two, drop a mine, or deliver a close range missile somewhere along, or in, this Waterway, no matter how badly defeated they are. Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others, that are affected by this artificial constraint, will send Ships to the area so that the Hormuz Strait will no longer be a threat by a Nation that has been totally decapitated.”

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Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi suggested that the Trump administration is growing desperate.

“The touted U.S. security umbrella has proven to be full of holes, inviting trouble rather than deterring it,” Araghchi said. “The U.S. is now begging others, even China, to help make Hormuz safe. Iran calls on brotherly neighbors to expel foreign aggressors, especially as their only concern is Israel.”