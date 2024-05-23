'Healing journey is never ending': Cassie Ventura breaks silence after Diddy assault video emerges

Singer Cassie Ventura has spoken out after video of her being assaulted by ex-boyfriend and rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs emerged last week.

The footage, from a 2016 incident, corroborated claims she made in a November lawsuit against the music executive, which included claims of sexual assault, abuse and drugs allegations.

“Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past,” Ventura wrote.

She continued to ask that people take victims seriously the first time they speak out. Ventura was one of several others who filed lawsuits against Combs and previously shot down claims suggesting they were looking for a “quick payday.”

“It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in,” Ventura said. “I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don't cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone. This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me."

The video, which was surveillance footage from a hotel hallway, showed Combs chase after Ventura in a bath towel after she ran from their hotel room. He is shown grabbing her by the back of the neck, throwing her on the ground and hurling a glass vase at her.

While Combs originally denied all allegations against him, he released a video apology on social media when the footage went public.

"My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I'm disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now,” Combs said.

Ventura’s attorney was first to respond to Combs, but Ventura herself hadn’t spoken out until now.

“Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt. When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words,” Meredith Firetog, partner at Wigdor LLP, said in a statement.

Ventura's lawsuit against Combs was settled one day after it was filed.

Combs has denied all allegations against him in other remaining lawsuits, calling them "sickening.”