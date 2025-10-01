Half a dozen homes in North Carolina's Outer Banks fall into ocean amid rough surf

Multiple homes collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean off of North Carolina's Outer Banks on Tuesday.

At least six homes in Buxton collapsed into the water after a day of rough surf brought by Hurricanes Humberto and Imelda churning offshore. In total, 18 Hatteras Island homes have fallen into the sea since 2020.

The Buxton Civic Association hopes this can be a turning point in the future of stabilizing the area. Beach nourishment and a jetty repair are expected in 2026.

“It's awful, something that I think we all knew we might see one day, but there was a big part of us that hoped it wouldn't actually happen," said Heather Jennette, with the Buxton Civic Association.

"I think it has to be some sort of turning point, either, you know, a recognition that it's too late for these homes, but we've figured out some paths forward that we can maybe save the rest, the second line, you know, before the other side of old lighthouse becomes ocean front," Jennette stated.

But with worries about what the rest of the week will bring, Buxton is going to need help.

“We're going to need some help when it's over; we're going to need help moving forward. We're going to need help from the legislature making some changes that allow us to help ourselves. And we've been screaming at semi deaf ears, so it's time to get them unclogged," Jennette said.

On Tuesday, the Cape Hatteras National Seashore says the unoccupied homes collapsed between 2 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. There are no reported injuries at this time.

Seashore officials have closed the entire oceanfront area from northern Buxton to the off-road vehicle (ORV) ramp 43. Anyone using ORV ramp 38 should avoid driving south.

Here is a list of the houses that collapsed, as of Tuesday afternoon:



46001 Cottage Avenue

46002 Cottage Avenue

46007 Cottage Avenue

46209 Tower Circle Road

46211 Tower Circle Road

The collapses come two weeks after another Buxton home was claimed by the ocean. The home was owned by the family of Bonnie Clarke Lattimore, who told the Scripps News Group station in Norfolk that the family had conversations about moving it two years ago.

They recently started the process to move it after Hurricane Erin, but time wasn't on their side before the ultimate collapse of "Dream House One."

“The amount of people and love and memories of those house... I feel like someone died. You can hear it in my like emotions. I've been really struggling this past week with it all," said Lattimore.

Before the recent Buxton collapses, all of the homes that have fallen into the ocean since 2020 have been located in Rodanthe.

The collapses have sparked discussions about how to protect threatened oceanfront structures. One solution that's been underway includes moving homes further away from the water, but community members and officials are still working to take other preventative measures.

This story was originally published by Will Thomas and Maddie Miller with the Scripps News Group station in Norfolk.