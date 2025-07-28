Ghislaine Maxwell asks Supreme Court to toss sex trafficking conviction, citing Epstein plea deal

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to toss her sex trafficking conviction, arguing that a 2007 non-prosecution agreement with Jeffrey Epstein should have shielded her from federal charges.

Maxwell was convicted in New York in 2021 and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In a filing Monday, her attorneys said the federal government violated its own agreement not to prosecute Epstein’s alleged co-conspirators. They argue the deal applied nationwide, not just in Florida.

