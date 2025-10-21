Former NFL star Doug Martin dies at 36 while in custody of Oakland police

Former NFL player Doug Martin died Saturday after a struggle with police officers in Oakland, who were taking him into custody in connection with a reported break-in at a nearby home, police said.

Martin, who was an all-pro running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2012 to 2017, became unresponsive after being taken into custody and was transported to a local hospital for treatment after being provided medical aid by paramedics.

The 36-year-old died at the hospital, police said, and the cause of death has not yet been released.

According to a statement from the Oakland Police Department, officers were called to the area of Ettrick Street in regards to an individual who had reportedly broken into a home. Police were also notified about an individual having a medical emergency, which they believed to be the same person.

Officers said they located the individual, later identified as Martin, inside the home and detained him after a brief struggle. Shortly after is when he became unresponsive, and paramedics took over.

The officer or officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with the department's policy.

Oakland Police said Martin's family has asked for privacy at this time, however, they did release further details about the incident through the agency that represented Martin during his career.

"Doug's parents were actively seeking medical assistance for him and had contacted local authorities for support. Feeling overwhelmed and disoriented, Doug fled his home during the night and entered a neighbor's residence two doors down, where he was taken into custody by police," Athletes First said in a statement.

Martin is originally from Oakland, but played high school football in Stockton.

"Off the field, Doug was deeply committed to serving the communities of Boise, Idaho, Stockton, and Oakland California, where his generosity and spirit were well known," said his agency. "Privately, Doug battled mental health challenges that profoundly impacted his personal and professional life. Ultimately, mental illness proved to be the one opponent from which Doug could not run."

He was selected by the Buccaneers as their first-round draft pick in 2012, following a notable career at Boise State. He played his final NFL season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of Doug Martin," the Buccaneers said in a statement. “Doug made a lasting impact on our franchise."

According to The Associated Press, Martin was selected as one of the top 50 players in franchise history as part of the Buccaneers' 50th anniversary celebration.