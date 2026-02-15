Former colleague shares memories of working with Nancy Guthrie

A former colleague of Nancy Guthrie remembers her as a dedicated writer and polite young woman during their time together at the University of Kentucky's student newspaper in the early 1960s.

Jack Guthrie, who served as editor of the Kentucky Kernel from fall 1962 to spring 1963, worked alongside Nancy when she was the society editor. The two shared no relation despite their shared last name.

"She did her job well. She was a nice writer, so there wasn't any connection other than that," Jack Guthrie said.

RELATED STORY | Investigators' search of home, car near Nancy Guthrie’s residence produces no arrests

During her time at the newspaper, Nancy wrote a column twice a week covering campus social events and Greek life activities.

"But two days a week, she had a column. You know, the sports editor keeps up with who in the heck is the quarterback this week. She was keeping up with who's sponsoring what events and what the fraternities and sororities were doing," Guthrie said.

Guthrie described Nancy as a reliable presence in the newsroom, typically working at least three days per week.

"She was a very polite young woman. A very good writer. She was friendly, and she was in the office, usually our newsroom, at least three days out of five a week," Guthrie said.

The former colleagues lost touch after college, with Guthrie only occasionally hearing about Nancy through news coverage of her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, who became a prominent television journalist.

The recent news of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance was shocking to her former colleague.

"Yeah, it, it's unfortunately, it's sad, the whole thing. You know, and you almost shed a tear when you see it, of knowing anybody that's got to go through what that family's going through," Guthrie said.

With a $100,000 reward offered for information and evidence slowly emerging, Guthrie hopes for a resolution in the case.

"You know, I just hope for the best for Nancy, because of, look you know, she had a great family, and all seems to be good in her life," Guthrie said.