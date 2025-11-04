Flights halted at Reagan National amid apparent security issue

Flight operations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport were temporarily halted due to an apparent security issue.

In a statement, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport said United Flight 512 landed around 11:30 a.m. and stopped on an adjacent runway away from the terminal “in response to a security threat.” Runways remained closed until passengers were safely offloaded and bussed to the terminal.

Runways reopened at 12:50 p.m., and Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police are conducting a “thorough investigation” with assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies. Several flights were diverted to other airports during the closure.

United Airlines referred all questions to the FBI, which said it is limiting responses to the media during the government shutdown.

“During the current lapse in appropriations, FBI operations are directed toward national security, violations of federal law, and essential public safety functions,” the bureau said in an emailed statement to Scripps News. “Media inquiries outside of these functions will be considered when the lapse in appropriations ends.”

