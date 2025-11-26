2 National Guard members shot in DC, Homeland Security says

Two members of the National Guard were shot Wednesday afternoon in Washington, D.C., DHS Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed.

Both victims were in critical condition following the shooting, according to the Associated Press.

Officials told the Associated Press the shooting occurred near the White House.

Please join me in praying for the two National Guardsmen who were just shot moments ago in Washington D.C.@DHSgov is working with local law enforcement to gather more information. — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) November 26, 2025

Police said the shooting occurred in the area of 17th and I Street in Washington, D.C. They asked those nearby to avoid the area.

The scene was secured and a single suspect was in custody, police said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump had been briefed about the incident.

President Trump was at his golf course in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday at the time of the shooting.

In a message on social media, the president said the "animal" who carried out the shooting would "pay a very steep price."

"God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!" the president wrote.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.