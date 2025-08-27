Shooting reported at Catholic school in Minneapolis; suspect 'contained'

Authorities in Minneapolis are responding to a shooting at a Catholic school, though few details have been released.

The City of Minneapolis said the shooter has been "contained" and there is “no active threat to the community.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz confirmed the shooting occurred Wednesday morning at Annunciation Catholic School.

“I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence,” Walz said in a statement.

Annunciation Catholic School, which serves students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, had an all-school Mass at 8:15 a.m., around the time the shooting was reported.

President Donald Trump said he has been briefed on the shooting.

"The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene," he said on Truth Social. "The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!"

