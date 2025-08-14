New York man charged with cyberstalking slain UnitedHealthcare CEO’s family

A New York man has been arrested and charged with cyberstalking the family of slain UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Thompson was fatally shot outside a Midtown Manhattan building in December 2024 in what authorities say was a targeted attack. The suspected gunman, Luigi Mangione, was arrested days later and is awaiting trial.

In the days after the shooting, federal prosecutors say Shane Daley, 40, “placed multiple calls to a work phone line used by a member of Thompson’s family” and left voicemails using “threatening and harassing language.” According to prosecutors, Daley said Thompson’s children deserved to meet the same violent end as their father.

“Brian Thompson was gunned down in midtown Manhattan. Daley, as alleged, gleefully welcomed this tragedy and did all that he could to increase the Thompson family’s pain and suffering,” Acting U.S. Attorney John A. Sarcone III said in a statement.

If convicted, Daley faces up to five years in prison and a fine of as much as $250,000, according to the Department of Justice.

"The recurrent calls and messages in the days following Brian Thompson’s murder were more than callous and cold-hearted harassment – they were threatening and terrified a family already suffering following the violent death of their loved one," said Christopher G. Raia, assistant director in charge of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.