Man shows up at Florida elementary school with stab wounds to pick up child and get help

A man showed up at a Florida elementary school on Tuesday with stab wounds asking for help while picking up a child. St. Petersburg police said the stabbing stemmed from a road rage incident near the school, but not on campus.

Authorities said the 28-year-old man started arguing with suspect Jose Oneill while they were in their own cars next to each other. Both men then ended up getting out of their vehicles and started physically fighting one another.

During the altercation, Oneill stabbed the victim "numerous times," according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Police said the man made it to the campus of John M. Sexton Elementary School to pick up a child and to get help for his stab wounds.

Fire Rescue units were called and the man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said he is currently in serious but stable condition at an Orlando hospital.

Police said Oneill fled the scene but was later found and detained. He has been charged with attempted homicide.

This story was originally published by Ginny Reese at Scripps News Tampa.