Judge dismisses juror in Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial over conflicting statements, reports say

A juror in the ongoing federal criminal trial for Sean “Diddy” Combs was dismissed by the judge Monday morning over discrepancies about where he lives, according to multiple reports.

According to NBC, U.S. District Court Judge Arun Subramanian dismissed Juror No. 6, identified only as a 41-year-old Black male, because he had "concerns about his candor and whether he shaded answers to get on and stay on the panel."

The juror had been inconsistent in his answers about where he lived, whether it was in New York City or with his girlfriend in New Jersey, according to NBC.

CNN reported the juror originally said he lived in the Bronx with his fiancée and baby during the jury selection period. However, during an inquiry last week, the juror told the court they lived in New Jersey, and he stayed with an aunt in the Bronx during the week for work.

Subramanian reportedly said he considered the dismissal over the weekend.

The defense team had argued that dismissing the juror would lessen the diversity of the jury, but CNN reported that Subramanian said letting that be a factor in his decision would have been “improper.”

The alternate juror who will replace Juror No. 6 is a 57-year-old white male accountant from Westchester County, according to NBC.

Combs is on trial for charges of sex trafficking, transportation for prostitution and racketeering conspiracy. He has pleaded not guilty.

