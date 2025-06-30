Idaho college murder suspect accepts plea deal, faces 4 consecutive life sentences

Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November of 2022, has accepted a plea deal, according to reporting from multiple outlets.

Scripps News has not yet independently confirmed the news.

According to a letter sent to victims' family members, Kohberger has agreed to plead guilty to all counts. He will be sentenced to four consecutive life sentences and waives all right to appeal.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Wednesday, July 2nd, to change his plea in the case.

Jury selection in Kohberger's trial was scheduled to begin on July 30. The trial was scheduled to begin in August.

Kohberger is accused of fatally stabbing students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalvez in an off-campus home near the University of Idaho in November of 2022.

His case began in Latah County, where the murders took place, but the trial was moved to Ada County after the defendant was granted a request on Sept. 12 to move the trial.

This is a developing story. Stay with Scripps News for continued updates.