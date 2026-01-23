Former Olympian on FBI's 'Most Wanted' list arrested on drug trafficking charges

Ryan Wedding, a former Olympic snowboarder who was among the FBI’s most-wanted fugitives and faces charges related to drug trafficking and the killing of a federal witnesses, has been arrested, according to authorities.

Wedding was arrested Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to discuss details of the investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The arrest is expected to be announced later Friday morning at a news conference with FBI Director Kash Patel in California. Wedding was apprehended in Mexico, one of the officials said.

Wedding is accused of running a drug trafficking operation and officials say he orchestrated several killings to further the drug crimes. The former Olympian who competed for Canada was on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list and authorities had offered a $15 million reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

The FBI released a new photo of Wedding last month and said it was believed to have been taken over the summer in Mexico.