Chiefs player Isaiah Buggs arrested on domestic violence and burglary charges

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs was arrested Sunday in Alabama.

According to records with the Tuscaloosa County Jail, the 27-year-old veteran was booked on a second-degree domestic violence and burglary charge. His bond was set at $5,000.

Buggs, who joined the Chiefs this offseason after two years with the Detroit Lions, was also recently arrested at the end of May on animal cruelty charges, which he "vehemently" denied. Court documents alleged two dogs were found malnourished and neglected at his Tuscaloosa home, which he claimed he moved out of around March 19.

Scripps News Kansas City has reached out to the Chiefs for a comment on Buggs' latest arrest Sunday but had not received a response at the time this story was published.

It's been a turbulent offseason for the defending Super Bowl champions thus far.

Earlier this year, second-year Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was arrested in connection to a six-vehicle injury crash in Dallas — in which he fled the scene and later turned himself into authorities. He faces eight criminal charges related to the crash, including one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious injury and six counts of a collision involving injury.

Rice, 23, was also at the center of an investigation in which he reportedly assaulted a photographer at a Dallas nightclub in May. Authorities later said the alleged victim had decided not to press charges.