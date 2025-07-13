2 dead, several injured in shooting at Kentucky Baptist church

Two women were killed Sunday in a shooting at a church in Lexington, Kentucky, authorities said, following a violent series of events that began with a traffic stop.

According to the Lexington Police Department, the suspect first shot a Kentucky State Police trooper after being pulled over. The trooper survived and is being treated at a nearby hospital, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement on social media.

"Please pray for everyone affected by these senseless acts of violence," Beshear wrote. "And let’s give thanks for the swift response by the Lexington Police Department and Kentucky State Police."

After the initial shooting, police said the suspect carjacked a vehicle and fled the scene. No injuries were reported during the carjacking.

With help from the department’s Real-Time Intelligence Center and Air Support Unit, officers were able to track the stolen vehicle to Richmond Road Baptist Church. There, police said, the suspect opened fire, killing two women, 72-year-old Beverly Gumm and 32-year-old Kristy McCombs, and wounding two men.

Officers shot and killed the suspect at the scene. Authorities say the shooter had a lengthy criminal history.