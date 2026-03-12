$5,000 reward offered after military drones stolen from Fort Campbell

Authorities are searching for two people suspected of stealing drones from Fort Campbell in Kentucky.

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division said four Skydio X10D drone systems were last seen Nov. 21 at the 326th Division Engineer building.

Officials said unknown individuals unlawfully entered the building sometime between Nov. 21 and Nov. 25. Both suspects appeared to be wearing dark clothing and some type of face covering.

Authorities also released images of two vehicles of interest: a light-colored four-door sedan and a dark-colored four-door truck.

The Skydio X10D is a small military drone used for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. It's equipped with cameras and sensors that provide real-time aerial imagery.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to a resolution in the case.